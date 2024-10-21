News & Insights

Lindbergh S.p.A. Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 21, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A. has actively acquired 4,500 of its treasury shares between October 14 and 18, 2024, at an average price of 3.64 Euros each, totaling an investment of 16,380 Euros. This strategic move is part of a broader program approved earlier this year, highlighting Lindbergh’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

