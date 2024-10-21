Lindbergh S.p.A. Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A. has actively acquired 4,500 of its treasury shares between October 14 and 18, 2024, at an average price of 3.64 Euros each, totaling an investment of 16,380 Euros. This strategic move is part of a broader program approved earlier this year, highlighting Lindbergh’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

