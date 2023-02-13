Lind Global Macro Fund Cuts Stake in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Macro Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.43% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 210.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey is $51MM, a decrease of 29.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, a decrease of 69.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBS is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.02% to 952K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sabby Management holds 507K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 26.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 173K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing a decrease of 107.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 66.81% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 88K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 66K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 51K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 35.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Globus Maritime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

