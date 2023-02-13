Lind Global Fund II Updates Holdings in Energy Focus (EFOI)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.82MM shares of Energy Focus Inc (EFOI). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 8, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 850.75% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Focus is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 850.75% from its latest reported closing price of $0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Focus. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFOI is 0.00%, a decrease of 84.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.01% to 489K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 107K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFOI by 71.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 31K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 26K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Energy Focus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Its EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Its patent-pending UVCD technologies and products, announced in October 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus' customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than 5,000,000 gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

