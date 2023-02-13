Lind Global Fund II Increases Position in Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.34MM shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK). This represents 15.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.29% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rewalk Robotics is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84.

The projected annual revenue for Rewalk Robotics is $13MM, an increase of 194.86%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rewalk Robotics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWLK is 0.02%, an increase of 70.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.98% to 2,785K shares. The put/call ratio of RWLK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,071K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 89.03% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 880K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing a decrease of 20.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 45.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 147K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 11.67% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 97K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 42.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 36.94% over the last quarter.

Rewalk Robotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany.

