Lind Global Fund II Increases Position in CEA Industries (CEAD)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of CEA Industries Inc (CEAD). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2022 they reported 0.40MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.72% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEA Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEAD is 0.02%, a decrease of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 860K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bard Associates holds 281K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEAD by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEAD by 30.22% over the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 132K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEAD by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 115K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEAD by 27.67% over the last quarter.

