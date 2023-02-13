Lind Global Fund II Cuts Stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.01MM shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 23, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,546.49% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vallon Pharmaceuticals is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2,546.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLON is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.43% to 272K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Virtu Financial holds 130K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 49K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLON by 36.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.