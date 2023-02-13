Lind Global Fund II Cuts Stake in Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG)

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 1.17MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.22% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bragg Gaming Group is $8.78. The forecasts range from a low of $6.10 to a high of $12.15. The average price target represents an increase of 44.22% from its latest reported closing price of $6.09.

The projected annual revenue for Bragg Gaming Group is $92MM, an increase of 19.96%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bragg Gaming Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRAG is 0.10%, an increase of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.54% to 1,593K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stormborn Capital Management holds 292K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 250K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 250K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Lynwood Capital Management holds 220K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 27.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRAG by 20.33% over the last quarter.

