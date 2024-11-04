News & Insights

Stocks

Lincotrade Expands Order Book with S$31 Million Projects

November 04, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited (SG:BFT) has released an update.

Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited has significantly boosted its order book to approximately S$56.0 million, following the acquisition of new projects valued at S$31.0 million from July to September 2024. The company’s recent ventures include its first commercial contract in Johor, Malaysia, marking a strategic expansion in the region. This growth reflects Lincotrade’s strengthened business presence and sets a promising outlook for future revenue streams.

For further insights into SG:BFT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.