Lincotrade Expands Order Book with S$31 Million Projects

Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited has significantly boosted its order book to approximately S$56.0 million, following the acquisition of new projects valued at S$31.0 million from July to September 2024. The company’s recent ventures include its first commercial contract in Johor, Malaysia, marking a strategic expansion in the region. This growth reflects Lincotrade’s strengthened business presence and sets a promising outlook for future revenue streams.

