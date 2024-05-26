Lincoln’s Graphite Ideal for EV Market Boom

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced positive results from an independent review, confirming the high quality of graphite from their Kookaburra Project, ideal for the booming global EV battery market. The review validates the company’s readiness to begin a Pre-Feasibility Study, aiming for increased production rates and advancing towards ‘dig ready’ status by the second half of 2025. Furthermore, with significant government backing, Lincoln is well-placed to play a major role in Australia’s domestic mine production and supply chain.

