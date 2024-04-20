Lincolns Financial Expanding Annuity Offerings

Lincoln Financial Group unveils the 1 Year S&P 500 Dual Trigger account, a pioneering addition to fixed-indexed annuities, offering market adaptability and full downside protection. This innovative option addresses consumer concerns about inflation, investment losses, and market volatility, catering to the 61% of consumers seeking growth and protection in their investments.

Senior vice president of Annuity Product Management, Daniel Herr, anticipates robust sales approaching $100 billion by 2025, with the introduction of the 1 Year S&P 500 10% Daily Risk Control Trigger expanding growth opportunities.

As millions of Americans transition into retirement annually, Lincoln Financial remains committed to safeguarding their financial futures through diverse investment strategies. Senior vice president of Retirement Solutions Distribution, Tim Seifert, emphasizes the importance of new crediting strategies in empowering retirement planning.

Finsum: Index annuity offerings offer a great alternative to fixed income for those in or nearing retirement.

index annuities

annuities

retirement

returns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.