Lincoln National's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $27.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LNC.PRD was trading at a 12.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.43% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Thursday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are down about 3.1%.

