Lincoln National's Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/15/26

On 5/15/26, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of LNC.PRD's recent share price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of LNC.PRD to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when LNC.PRD shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.46%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC.PRD shares, versus LNC:

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) makes up 4.35% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding LNC).

In Thursday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are up about 1.2%.

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