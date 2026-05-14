Lincoln National's Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/15/26

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) makes up 4.35% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding LNC).
In Thursday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are up about 1.2%.
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