Lincoln National vs. MetLife: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lincoln National offers a specialized focus on U.S. retirement and life insurance markets.

MetLife provides massive global diversification across forty international markets and strong cash flow.

Which of these insurance giants is the better fit for your portfolio today?

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Investors seeking stability often look toward the insurance sector for long-term growth. Choosing between Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) requires weighing focused domestic operations against a massive global footprint.

Lincoln National focuses heavily on retirement services and life insurance within the United States. MetLife operates on a much larger scale, providing institutional employee benefits and asset management across dozens of markets. Both companies are currently navigating a shifting interest rate environment that significantly impacts their investment-driven business models and profitability.

The case for Lincoln National

Lincoln National provides financial protection through products like annuities, life insurance, and retirement plan services within the insurance stocks category. It serves approximately 17 million customers primarily in the United States, targeting individuals and employers seeking long-term security. The company recently emphasized its group protection and retirement plan segments to capitalize on domestic demographic shifts and the growing need for workplace benefits.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $18.2 billion, representing a growth of roughly 1.2% over the previous year. This revenue supported a net income of approximately $1.2 billion for the period, which reflects a net margin of roughly 6.5%. Management has focused on stabilizing its core insurance lines while navigating the complexities of the current macroeconomic environment.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.6x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, with lower numbers suggesting a lighter debt load relative to what owners own. The current ratio, which indicates the ability to pay short-term obligations, was approximately 0.5x. Free cash flow was negative at nearly $167.0 million, representing the cash generated after accounting for outflows to support operations and capital assets.

The case for MetLife

MetLife operates as a global giant in the insurance and financial services space, serving both individual and institutional clients. With operations in more than 40 markets, it holds leading positions in Asia, Latin America, and Europe. This geographic diversity allows it to offer a wide range of employee benefits and asset management services that provide a buffer against regional economic shifts.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $77. billion, a significant increase of nearly 10.2% year over year. Net income for the same period reached close to $3.4 billion, which indicates a net margin of approximately 4.4%. The growth reflects strong performance in international markets and a robust demand for institutional investment products.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, MetLife maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.7x. This ratio compares a company's total debt to its total shareholder equity. The company reported a current ratio of approximately 0.7x, which helps it manage its immediate financial commitments. Its free cash flow reached a healthy $18.1 billion, providing significant liquidity for capital projects, potential acquisitions, and returning value to shareholders.

Risk profile comparison

Lincoln National faces significant risks from interest rate fluctuations, which can compress the spreads on its investment portfolio. Equity market volatility also poses a threat, as it can reduce fee income from variable products and increase liabilities for guaranteed benefit riders. Additionally, the company must contend with heavy competition from rivals like Prudential Financial and evolving cybersecurity threats that could disrupt its digital infrastructure.

MetLife deals with similar interest rate sensitivities, but its global reach introduces risks related to catastrophic events and climate change. Large-scale natural disasters or pandemics can lead to sudden spikes in claims liabilities across its various international markets. Like its peers, including AFLAC, it must navigate complex regulatory changes and the potential for data breaches that could harm its reputation or trigger enforcement actions.

Valuation comparison

MetLife carries a higher forward P/E and P/S ratio than Lincoln National, suggesting a higher premium for its global reach.

Metric Lincoln National MetLife Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 4.5x 8.5x 16.6x P/S ratio 0.4x 0.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors who want exposure to the insurance industry have plenty of stocks to choose from, both huge, household names and smaller, relative unknowns. MetLife and Lincoln National are two of the big ones, but they appeal to different types of shareholders. Which one is right for your portfolio in 2026?

MetLife represents the larger, more diversified insurer of the pair. It’s more than a traditional insurer, with operations extending into investment management, retirement planning, employee benefits, and more. It has delivered relatively consistent results and pays its shareholders a solid dividend yield without exposing them to excessive risk.

Lincoln National offers the potential for greater income, but that comes with higher risk. The stock trades at a lower valuation than MetLife and offers a higher dividend yield. But it is recovering from a challenging period, moving away from riskier insurance products and focusing on higher-margin areas such as employer benefits and retirement services.

Aggressive investors who are willing to bet on a higher-risk turnaround story might find Lincoln National’s opportunity intriguing. But I’d choose MetLife. It has a solid history of performance and consistent earnings growth, which is vital for those who favor stability in their investment portfolios.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.