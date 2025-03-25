Lincoln National Unveils Elite IUL Portfolio With New Growth Features

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently introduced the first product in its upcoming Elite Indexed Universal Life (IUL) Portfolio, Lincoln WealthBuilderSM IUL.

Once fully launched, the Elite IUL Portfolio will include three distinct products, starting with Lincoln WealthBuilderSM IUL, designed to align with varying risk profiles and long-term financial goals by providing access to enhanced volatility-controlled indices (VCIs) based on the S&P 500, incorporating traditional and uncapped indexed account options and offering additional growth potential through a Performance Multiplier Rider.

Lincoln National has collaborated with the S&P 500 to introduce a new class of VCI to the IUL space. These indices aim to stabilize returns by managing risk exposure and maintaining a target volatility level, helping to reduce the impact of extreme market swings. The new indexed accounts—launched through Lincoln WealthBuilderSM IUL—are tied to two advanced S&P indices: S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA 15% Index and S&P 500 Daily Risk Control 10% Index.

Each product in the Elite IUL Portfolio will include a variety of indexed strategies tailored to different financial preferences. In addition to the enhanced VCI options, the portfolio will feature a traditional capped S&P 500 indexed account and a lower-volatility VCI with uncapped return potential and a high participation rate. Policyholders can diversify across multiple indexed accounts or adjust their allocations in response to life events, financial goals or market trends.

The Elite IUL Portfolio will include optional riders aimed at increasing upside potential. Notably, the Performance Multiplier Rider allows policyholders to exceed traditional cap limits on select one-year accounts by paying an extra fee for a performance boost. Additionally, the Enhanced Overloan Protection Rider helps safeguard policies that are highly funded and heavily loaned from lapse, offering greater security while still enabling clients to pursue growth strategies.

LNC’s Motive Behind Such Product Launches

The newly introduced Elite IUL Portfolio is expected to enhance Lincoln National’s recently upgraded Variable Universal Life (VUL) products, supporting its ongoing strategic transition toward providing a balanced portfolio of protection and wealth accumulation products. Two innovative VUL insurance products, including an upgraded version of the Lincoln AssetEdge VUL (2025) and the brand-new Lincoln AssetEdge SVUL, were unveiled by LNC in January 2025.

The addition of the Elite IUL Portfolio will enhance the life insurance business of Lincoln National. Such lucrative products are expected to bring in higher sales and therefore, provide an impetus to the Life Insurance segment of LNC. The recent announcement also seems to be a time opportune one and the reason behind it has been cited by management. IUL accounted for nearly 25% of the U.S. life insurance market in 2024, and per LNC research, 69% of consumers prefer solutions that offer a blend of growth and protection.

Lincoln National’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 22.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.7% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

