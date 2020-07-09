Lincoln National & Swiss Life to Enhance Benefits Solutions

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently collaborated with Swiss Life Global Solutions, which is best known for offering global employee benefits solutions to multinational companies spanning across 90 countries and territories. These solutions are provided through the Swiss Life Network — a global association comprising more than 90 local life insurers.

Through this deal, Lincoln National will be able to offer benefits solutions for employees in the United States, where the offerings will provide coverage for disability, leave, life, dental, accident and critical illness. Via Swiss Life Network, the company will also be able to provide coverage at affordable costs for its clients having employees outside the United States.

We believe that the tie up is a strategic fit for both the companies as they can now provide quality benefits, which is in demand among employers with a multinational employee base. With Lincoln National’s focus still on writing U.S. domestic business, the tie up will enable the life insurer to add more U.S. customers. The collaboration will also enable Swiss Life Network to offer enhanced solutions to its multinational clients, which will result in expansion of Swiss Life Network.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) life insurer have lost 46.1% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.1%. Nevertheless, we believe that the company’s strong fundamentals are likely to drive shares in the days ahead.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Initiatives

We believe that for any organization, enhanced benefits solutions forms integral part of their employees’ well-being and satisfaction. Lincoln National has been proactive in undertaking steps to promote employee engagement. Case in point, the life insurer joined PlanSource Boost last month. This innovative partnership program is aimed at improving the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, convenient billing system, real-time API integrations and favorable pricing.

Other insurance companies like MetLife, Inc. MET, Prudential Financial, Inc.PRU and Aflac Incorporated AFL have also integrated the benefits platform of PlanSource.

Moreover, it has to be noted that Lincoln National tends to the diverse needs of its small business clients, for which it rolled out a Multi-Manager solution last month. This innovative solution is intended for assisting investment and retirement decisions of small business owners. Also, the company has undertaken consistent efforts to boost retirement business. It has been committed to providing a comprehensive financial planning for the retirees.

The company has also been active in fighting the COVID-19 effect on business. It is consistently taking steps to protect and further improve its capital position by decelerating the sales of high risk products to reduce capital consumption, suspending share buybacks for the second quarter and selectively trimming the investment portfolio.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.