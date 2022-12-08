Lincoln National Slides After CEO Hints At Pausing Stock Buyback

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after CEO Ellen Cooper reportedly said the company will pause stock buyback through 2023 amid financial challenges. The insurer had reported loss in the third quarter. The shares have been falling since December 2.

Currently, shares are trading at 33.0, down 6.35 percent from the previous close of $35.28 on a volume of 1,455,361.

