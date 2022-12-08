Markets
LNC

Lincoln National Slides After CEO Hints At Pausing Stock Buyback

December 08, 2022 — 10:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after CEO Ellen Cooper reportedly said the company will pause stock buyback through 2023 amid financial challenges. The insurer had reported loss in the third quarter. The shares have been falling since December 2.

Currently, shares are trading at 33.0, down 6.35 percent from the previous close of $35.28 on a volume of 1,455,361.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.