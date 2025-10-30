Lincoln National Reports Net Profit For Q3, Beats Estimates; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) on Thursday reported a net profit for the third quarter, amidst a rise in revenue. Excluding items, the company's earnings beat Street view.

For the three-month period to September 30, Lincoln National posted a net profit of $411 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with a net loss of $562 million, or $3.29 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings stood at $397 million, or $2.04 per share, as against $358 million, or $2.06 per share, in 2024. Revenue was $4.555 billion, up from the previous year's $4.111 billion.

On average, 10 analysts polled had projected the firm to earn $1.95 per share, on revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

LNC was up by 3.83% at $41.60 in the pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

