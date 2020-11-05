Lincoln National Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on November 5, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.lfg.com/webcast

To listen to the call, dial (866) 394-4575 (U.S./Canada) or (678) 509-7536 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). Enter conference code: 5687777.

