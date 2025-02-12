Lincoln National Preferred Stock, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/14/25, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 3/1/25. As a percentage of LNC.PRD's recent share price of $27.66, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of LNC.PRD to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when LNC.PRD shares open for trading on 2/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.11%, which compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC.PRD shares, versus LNC:

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Wednesday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.