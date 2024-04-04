Lincoln National (LNC) Unveils PEPs to Ease Retirement Planning

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently introduced two extensive pooled employer plans (PEP), FlexPEP(k) and FlexPEP(b), tailored for 401(k) and 403(b) plans, respectively. The solutions are expected to raise awareness among plan sponsors of all sizes about the benefits of PEPs and therefore, enable small-to-medium businesses and not-for-profit organizations in the better management of retirement benefits.

Smart Retirement Solutions will act as the Pooled Plan Provider, providing independent fiduciary services and streamlining the burden of retirement plan sponsorship for employers. Meanwhile, Envestnet, entrusted to be the 3(38) investment provider for both the newly launched solutions, will take over the duty of selecting and monitoring investment options, thus relieving the plan sponsors from these responsibilities.

FlexPEP(k) and FlexPEP(b) offer plan sponsors access to in-plan guaranteed income solutions and a chance to avail group plan discounts, which in turn, may result in the reduction of overall plan costs. The availability of several qualified default investment alternative options empowers plan sponsors to customize investment options and subsequently, address a varied array of retirement needs of employees.

The latest move reflects Lincoln National’s efforts to enhance its group plan solutions portfolio that manages more than $1.3 billion in assets, bolster customer base and solidify presence across the 401(k) and 403(b) retirement marketplace. This, in turn, is likely to provide an impetus to the Retirement Plan Services segment.

LNC has three primary offerings in place that it provides through the Retirement Plan Services unit for the employer-sponsored market encompassing the 403(b), 401(k) and 457 plans. The products are named LINCOLN DIRECTOR group variable annuity, LINCOLN ALLIANCE program and Multi-Fund variable annuity.

The introduction of the solutions seems to be aptly timed as well in the light of the growing adoption of group plan solutions. Amid such a scenario, Lincoln National seems prudent in its introduction of the FlexPEP(k) and FlexPEP(b) solutions. The products assure to streamline the time and cost headwinds for small-to-medium businesses and not-for-profit firms. These two components have been mostly identified for their failure to provide enhanced retirement benefits. Suffering from the dearth of resources, retirement plan sponsorship often becomes a tedious and intricate task for them.

An aging U.S. population, which implies an increased number of persons attaining the retirement age, also substantiates the timeliness of Lincoln National’s recent launch. LNC remains committed to introducing solutions to provide a comprehensive retirement plan for individuals and enable them to enjoy a financially secure retirement life.

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 50.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.4% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



