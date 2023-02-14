Lincoln National (LNC) Ties Up To Offer Varied DB Services

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently joined forces with the benefit-plan services provider, BPAS, in a bid to offer an integrated solution to the former’s clients. Named PensionEase, the defined benefit (DB) plan solution can be of great use to LNC clients who hold both defined contribution (DC) and DB plans.

BPAS will extend a comprehensive suite of DB administrative services to the abovementioned clients. The services comprise recordkeeping, a tailored web portal and participant-direct services.

This, in turn, is expected to enable the DC and DB plan clients of Lincoln National to utilize a single sign-on solution and gain access to enhanced actuarial, consulting, trust/custody and benefit-payer services. Needless to say, LNC’s massive client base, which it caters to through its DC and DB plans, will be benefited from effective retirement plans as a result of the latest partnership.

Taking the help of innovative solutions like PensionEase is expected to lure more customers in availing the DC and DB plans of Lincoln National. This, in turn, is likely to benefit the revenues of LNC’s Retirement Plan Services segment through which it caters to the changing needs of the DC and DB retirement plans marketplace.

The recent tie-up can be termed as time opportune as well. An aging U.S. population substantiates the keen eye that Lincoln National keeps on providing a comprehensive retirement plan for individuals.

Lincoln National remains active in constant product introductions and enhancement of the existing ones. The life insurer also ties up with numerous renowned organizations to modernize its capabilities and solidify a nationwide foothold. In December 2022, LNC collaborated with the asset management subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM so that LNC can benefit from the portfolio management capabilities of the latter.

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 14.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.4% rally.



