Lincoln National (LNC) Ties Up to Gain on Modern Life's Platform

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently unveiled a partnership of its wholesale distribution franchise, Lincoln Financial Distributors (LFD), with the tech-powered life insurance brokerage Modern Life.

LNC will leverage the technology prowess of Modern Life’s digital platform to exhibit its life insurance product suite of permanent and term coverage as well as linked benefit products.

Financial professionals can utilize the product portfolio of LNC and better serve their clients through a streamlined digital experience. This is possible as Modern Life’s technology utilizes data and analytics to speed up risk assessment and quoting.

Modern Life seems the apt partner for assisting LNC in helping out financial professionals to grow their business prospects. Business growth is achievable only if a financial specialist eases the life insurance purchase process for its clients. Notably, Modern Life’s integrated dashboard precisely minimizes the friction points for financial professionals.

The credible brokerage capability of Modern Life extends individualized assistance to overcome headwinds encountered by the professionals from intricate underwriting solutions, enhanced case design or sales concepts.

The recent collaboration is expected to bolster Lincoln National’s distribution reach, ramp up its virtual-first distribution strategy and offer greater transparency for financial professionals availing the product suite.

This concept of taking the help of a digital platform to highlight one’s products seems a time opportune move on the part of Lincoln National. The reason can be attributed to the ongoing digitization in every sphere of life, with the life insurance industry being no exception to the trend. Technology continues to play a vital role in keeping financial professionals and their clients connected to each other.

The COVID-19 pandemic redefined the steps of a life insurance policy purchase and replaced face-to-face conversations with video calls. Digital forms emerged in place of paper applications, while in-person medical exams were taken over by predictive underwriting models. Thus, there is a dire need for injecting digitization into the system to ensure uninterrupted virtual communication among all parties involved, including wholesalers, financial professionals and end consumers, in an insurance buying process.

Also, Lincoln National shows prudence in making an effort to boost sales of its life insurance products via this latest alliance, since the products usually follow a seasonal pattern of strong sales in the second half of the year.

