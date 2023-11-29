Lincoln National (LNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.39, changing hands as high as $24.75 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $39.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.