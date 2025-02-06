Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Lincoln National (LNC) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 135.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +9.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio - Group Protection : 71% compared to the 76.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 71% compared to the 76.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Flows - Annuities : -$1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.04 billion.

: -$1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.04 billion. Net Flows - Life Insurance : $930 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $834.58 million.

: $930 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $834.58 million. Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services : -$732 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$89.80 million.

: -$732 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$89.80 million. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues- Fee income : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues- Insurance premiums : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -246% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -246% year over year. Revenues- Life Insurance- Net investment income : $593 million compared to the $579.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

: $593 million compared to the $579.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year. Revenues- Group Protection : $1.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $1.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues- Life Insurance : $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues- Retirement Plan Services : $337 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $341.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $337 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $341.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenues- Annuities- Insurance premiums: $29 million compared to the $38.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -101.7% year over year.

Shares of Lincoln National have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

