Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lincoln National (LNC) reported $4.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio - Group Protection : 72.4% versus 74.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 72.4% versus 74.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Flows - Annuities : -$1.68 billion compared to the -$1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$1.68 billion compared to the -$1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Flows - Life Insurance : $569 million versus $643.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $569 million versus $643.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Flows - Retirement Plan Services : -$2.18 billion compared to the -$493.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$2.18 billion compared to the -$493.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues- Fee income : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenues- Insurance premiums : $1.68 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenues- Life Insurance- Net investment income : $571 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $571 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenues- Group Protection : $1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $1.52 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues- Life Insurance : $1.59 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenues- Retirement Plan Services : $327 million versus $334.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $327 million versus $334.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Annuities- Insurance premiums: $21 million compared to the $33.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year.

Shares of Lincoln National have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

