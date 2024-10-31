Lincoln National (LNC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lincoln National (LNC) reported $4.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $2.06 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +25.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio - Group Protection : 71.4% compared to the 75.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 71.4% compared to the 75.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Flows - Annuities : -$1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$748.14 million.

: -$1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$748.14 million. Net Flows - Life Insurance : $738 million compared to the $821.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $738 million compared to the $821.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.41 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Revenues- Fee income : $1.35 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $1.35 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Revenues- Insurance premiums : $1.61 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Life Insurance- Net investment income : $597 million compared to the $545.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.4% year over year.

: $597 million compared to the $545.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.4% year over year. Revenues- Group Protection : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Revenues- Life Insurance : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenues- Retirement Plan Services : $335 million compared to the $332.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $335 million compared to the $332.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenues- Annuities : $1.20 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Annuities- Insurance premiums: $38 million compared to the $36.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.3% year over year.

Shares of Lincoln National have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.