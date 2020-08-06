Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Lincoln National Corp.'s LNC second-quarter 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.2%. Further, the bottom line declined 59% year over year.

Second-quarter results were impacted by an elevated claims experience from COVID-19 and the negative returns within the company’s alternative investment portfolio.

Adjusted operating revenues of $4.2 billion decreased 5.8% year over year.

This downside was due to weak performance at its Annuities, Retirement Plan Services and Life Insurance segments. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

Total expenses fell 5.4% year over year to $3.7 billion, primarily on lower commissions and other expenses.

Net investment income declined 13.5% year over year to $1.17 billion.

Lincoln National Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

Operating income in the Annuities segment was down 10.9% year over year to $237 million. Revenues of $1.04 billion dropped 10.3% year over year due to weak sales of fixed annuities.

Total annuity deposits plunged 31.2% from the year-ago quarter to $2.5 billion.

Operating income in Retirement Plan Services decreased 28.6% year over year to $30 million Revenues of $282 million dipped 5.7% year over year.

Total deposits improved 11.3% year over year to $2.3 billion owing to growth in recurring deposits and strong first-year sales.

Life Insurance segment reported an operating loss of $37 million against an operating income of $168 million in the year-ago quarter. However, operating revenues in this segment decreased 9% year over year to $1.6 billion.

Operating income in Group Protection slumped 42.6% year over year to $39 million. Operating revenues were up 3.8% year over year to $1.2 billion, courtesy of higher sales in Life and Disability business.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2020)

Lincoln National’s book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income slid 1.3% year over year to $69.38.

Adjusted operating return on equity (ROE) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill deteriorated 810 bps from the year-ago quarter’s number to 5.5%.

The company ended the quarter with long-term debt of $6.7 billion, up 23.4% year over year.

As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had assets worth $339.7 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Shareholders’ equity increased 12.3% year over year to $20.7 billion.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Lincoln National carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other players in the insurance space that already reported second-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Principal Financial Group PFG, The Progressive Corp. PGR and Chubb Ltd. CB beat respective estimates by 11.45%, 6.4% and 15.1%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.