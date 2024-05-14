Lincoln National (LNC) Meets Customer Demand With New Solution

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently introduced Lincoln MoneyGuard Market Advantage to address the shift in customer demand for flexibility and growth. This should enable LNC to enhance its offerings and provide consumers with care protection for the long term, increased flexibility and options for investment. The move bodes well for the company.

Per the company’s research, 83% of consumers who do not own a hybrid life insurance policy, which is asset-based, are interested in it. Earlier, LNC used to provide consumers with long-term care solutions with downside safety and the ability to use them tax-free whenever needed. Adding the element of flexibility in this old model should help LNC garner more clients and improve its top line in the future.

LNC aims to strengthen MoneyGuard as a top-notch solution in the hybrid long-term care area. The new solution provides consumers with 50-plus investment options and the freedom to choose between indemnity and reimbursement-style payments. Under the indemnity payment method, consumers will receive pre-decided monthly payments, which may be used for care and in reimbursement, consumers will be reimbursed for their qualified expenses. Total long-term care benefits will be the same in both methods, but under the indemnity option, consumers can receive a maximum of 80% of the monthly amount.

MoneyGuard will also provide professionals with a choice between receiving their compensation with an upfront payment or tied to asset values. This new product should aid consumers in building a tax-efficient and market-driven portfolio for long-term care. LNC aims to continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 51.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.7% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance space are Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD, RLI Corp. RLI and Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. RGA. Each of these companies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Skyward Specialty outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 30.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKWD’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 31.8%, while the consensus mark for revenues indicates growth of 25.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

RLI’s bottom line outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 132.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2024 earnings indicates an 18% rise, while the consensus mark for revenues suggests 15.3% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures.

The bottom line of Reinsurance Group of America outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2024 earnings suggests a 3% improvement, while the consensus mark for revenues indicates 6.1% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures

