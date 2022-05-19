Lincoln National (LNC) Extends Annuity Products on ENV's Platform

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently expanded its partnership with the leading technology provider for wealth management, Envestnet, Inc. ENV. The move, a testament to the continuous strengthening of the partnership between LNC and ENV, has allowed Lincoln National to include over 25 of its annuity products on the ENV’s digital platform (Envestnet Insurance Exchange).

The digital marketplace, supported by the technology-backed network Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx), has proved its credibility within a year of bringing Lincoln National’s solutions to ENV’s platform. The endeavor of distributing its solutions to more U.S. investors prompted LNC to join the Envestment Insurance Exchange. The resulting success has encouraged Lincoln National to extend its commission and fee-based annuity products, this time on the digital platform, to offer a financially secured retirement life to Americans.

Lincoln National seems to have chosen an apt platform in the form of the Envestnet platform to showcase its enhanced annuity solutions to more investors. The primary reason is that it is utilized by over 106,000 advisors of more than 5,100 companies, including several renowned ones, to devise an all-inclusive portfolio for clients. Time and again, several insurance carriers similar to LNC have extended their annuity products on the Envestnet Insurance Exchange to benefit financial advisors and clients.

Initiatives similar to the latest one reinforce Lincoln National’s sincere efforts to bolster its annuity business, which comprise bringing about product upgradation, innovations in distribution capabilities, enhanced digital tools and strategic partnerships. This concept of taking the help of a digital platform to highlight one’s products seems to be time opportune considering the ongoing digitization across every sphere of life. Technology continues to play a vital role in keeping financial professionals and their clients connected with each other.

Lincoln National has remained committed to rolling out solutions to provide a comprehensive retirement plan for individuals. Several financial insecurities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with an aging U.S. population, increased the need for effective financial planning. The life insurer leverages its retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to address the varied financial goals of around 16 million customers. Recently, LNC unveiled an upgraded MoneyGuard policy named MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage, backed by the Benefit Transfer Rider (BTR) rider to meet the long-term care expenses of clients and plan for a better financial future.

Shares of Lincoln National have lost 21.4% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 20.5%. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance space include Assurant, Inc. AIZ and RLI Corp. RLI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Assurant outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 37.6%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 4.9% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for Assurant’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 3.2% in the past 30 days.

RLI’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2022 earnings indicates an 12.4% improvement from the prior-year figure, while the same for revenues indicates a 16.7% rise from the prior-year figure. The consensus mark for RLI’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 14.5% in the past 30 days.

Shares of Assurant and RLI have gained 17.1% and 8.5%, respectively, in a year.

