LNC.PRD

Lincoln National Corp.'s Preferred Stock, Series D Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

November 13, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 11/15/24, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 12/1/24. As a percentage of LNC.PRD's recent share price of $28.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of LNC.PRD to trade 1.97% lower — all else being equal — when LNC.PRD shares open for trading on 11/15/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC.PRD shares, versus LNC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:

LNC.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are off about 1.4%.

BNK Invest
