Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Tuesday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are up about 0.2%.
