Lincoln National Corporation's (NYSE:LNC) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Despite positive share price growth of 13% for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Dennis Glass Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Lincoln National Corporation has a market capitalization of US$13b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$14m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 7.2% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. From this we gather that Dennis Glass is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Dennis Glass also holds US$52m worth of Lincoln National stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.4m US$1.4m 10% Other US$13m US$14m 90% Total Compensation US$14m US$15m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. In Lincoln National's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Lincoln National Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Lincoln National Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 27% per year. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Lincoln National Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Lincoln National Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about whether these returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

