Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.73, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $33.73, representing a -46.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.95 and a 109.37% increase over the 52 week low of $16.11.

LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.48%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

Interested in gaining exposure to LNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 28.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNC at 1.36%.

