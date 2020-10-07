Dividends
LNC

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.73, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $33.73, representing a -46.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.95 and a 109.37% increase over the 52 week low of $16.11.

LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.48%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LNC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 28.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNC at 1.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNC

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    2 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular