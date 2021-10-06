Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.54, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $71.54, representing a -1.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.90 and a 123.91% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.25. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 131.29%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an decrease of -0.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNC at 3.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.