Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $58.12, representing a -13.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.52 and a 14.38% increase over the 52 week low of $50.82.
LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -21.37%, compared to an industry average of 17.1%.
