Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.78, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNC was $63.78, representing a -5.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.37 and a 136.48% increase over the 52 week low of $26.97.

LNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). LNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 96.85%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 42.88% over the last 100 days. RPV has the highest percent weighting of LNC at 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.