Lincoln National Corp.'s Preferred Stock, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/14/24, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of LNC.PRD's recent share price of $28.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of LNC.PRD to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when LNC.PRD shares open for trading on 2/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC.PRD shares, versus LNC:
Below is a dividend history chart for LNC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Monday trading, Lincoln National Corp.'s 9.0% Dep Shares Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: LNC.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LNC) are up about 6.7%.
