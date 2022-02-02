Lincoln National Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $220 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $4.77 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $220 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $4.77 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.