Lincoln National Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $143 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $4.66 billion from $4.51 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $346 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q4): $4.66 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.