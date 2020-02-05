Markets
Lincoln National Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $430 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $4.34 billion from $4.53 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $482 Mln. vs. $475 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $4.34 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.

