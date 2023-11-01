Lincoln National Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):

Earnings: $819 million in Q3 vs. -$1.78 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.79 in Q3 vs. -$10.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.20 billion in Q3 vs. $4.67 billion in the same period last year.

