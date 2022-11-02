Lincoln National Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):

Earnings: -$2.58 billion in Q3 vs. $318 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$15.17 in Q3 vs. $1.68 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.74 billion or -$10.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.79 per share Revenue: $4.63 billion in Q3 vs. $5.21 billion in the same period last year.

