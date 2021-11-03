Lincoln National Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $318 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $5.24 billion from $5.36 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $307 Mln. vs. -$133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.62 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q3): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.36 Bln last year.

