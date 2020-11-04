Lincoln National Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):

-Earnings: $398 million in Q3 vs. -$164 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$133 million or -$0.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.03 per share -Revenue: $5.36 billion in Q3 vs. $4.64 billion in the same period last year.

