Markets
LNC

Lincoln National Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):

-Earnings: -$161 million in Q3 vs. $490 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.83 in Q3 vs. $2.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$46 million or -$0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.41 per share -Revenue: $4.64 billion in Q3 vs. $4.26 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNC

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular