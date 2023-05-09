Lincoln National Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):

Earnings: -$0.91 billion in Q1 vs. $1.48 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.37 in Q1 vs. $8.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.81 billion in Q1 vs. $4.72 billion in the same period last year.

