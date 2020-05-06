Lincoln National Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $29 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.51 billion from $4.36 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $465 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.24 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q1): $4.51 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.