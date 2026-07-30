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Lincoln National Corp. Q2 Income Rises

July 30, 2026 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.321 billion, or $6.72 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $3.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $439 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $4.542 billion from $4.044 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.321 Bln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.72 vs. $3.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.542 Bln vs. $4.044 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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