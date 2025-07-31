Lincoln National Corp. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $688 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $884 million, or $5.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.6% to $4.04 billion from $5.15 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $688 Mln. vs. $884 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.80 vs. $5.11 last year. -Revenue: $4.04 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.

