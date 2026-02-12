Lincoln National Corp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $1.675 billion, or $9.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $4.922 billion from $5.063 billion last year.

Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $745 Mln. vs. $1.675 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.80 vs. $9.63 last year. -Revenue: $4.922 Bln vs. $5.063 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.